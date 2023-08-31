US-based firm hires 5 students from KITS

Warangal: Verisk Analytics, a US data analytics and risk assessment firm, located in HyderabadM hired five final-year B.Tech students from at Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal through a campus placements drive. These students are to get a compensation of Rs 9.20 lakh per annum. With this, the number of students selected through campus drive went up to 946 during this academic year 2022-23.

Former MP and the Chairman of KITS Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao greeted the students who got jobs through campus selection. Stating that there were quite a few companies lined for campus selections, he told the students to focus on their academics. Developing advanced technological skills through consistent practice is crucial for securing placements with competitive compensation, P Narayana Reddy, the Treasurer, said.

Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that the institution has been providing education aligned with the curriculum that prioritises Innovation, Incubation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IIRE). This approach, which incorporates the latest technological tools, has been pivotal in achieving this feat. The guidance of dedicated alumni and industry experts, who are part of the Board of Studies, has been instrumental in regularly updating the engineering curriculum across all branches. This ensures the curriculum meets the evolving demands of software, IT, and core companies.

The success of the students was acknowledged by Treasurer P. Narayana Reddy, Dean of Training and Placements Prof. Y. Purandar, Manager of Corporate Relations E Kiran Kumar, TPO Dr. T Chandrabai, Trainers, Dhanush G, D Sharath, P Sindhura, P Arunakumari, Deans, and Head, department of Physical Sciences and PRO Dr. Prabhakara Chary.