Vagdevi College organises CBM Expo 2K24

Warangal: Vagdevi Degree and PG College successfully organised a grand exhibition, CBM Expo 2K24, focusing on commerce and management concepts.

The program was inaugurated by Prof. P. Mallareddy, Registrar of Kakatiya University.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Mallareddy appreciated the efforts of students and faculty in organising such events. He emphasized that exhibitions like CBM Expo provide students with a novel and experiential approach to learning, setting it apart from traditional education. He noted that such commerce and management exhibitions serve as a platform for students to showcase their creativity and explore real-world applications of their academic knowledge.

The event featured various displays and projects showcasing students’ innovative ideas and creativity. Prof. Mallareddy commended the students for their efforts and highlighted the importance of practical learning in education. He stressed that students require hands-on experience and active participation to fully understand and apply theoretical concepts.