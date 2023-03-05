Venkaiah calls for strengthening joint family system in country

Learn other languages but don't neglect Telugu, former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu said while addressing the convocation of a private university in Hanumakonda on Saturday. The onus is on youth to protect Indian culture, art and heritage. The tradition of respecting elders and those who brought accolades to the nation should be upheld," Venkaiah Naidu said.





Underlining the importance of mother language, he said that too much emphasis on English should not make education exclusive and restrictive. "The administration needs to focus on Telugu so that people can understand what is happening around them. District Collectors need to learn local languages to reach out to the people," Venkaiah Naidu said.





The former Vice-President of India called for strengthening the joint family system. The intergenerational bonding helps in protecting and promoting the value system. India's family system must serve as a model for other countries to emulate, he added. Rebuking abandonment and abuse of the elderly, Venkaiah Naidu termed it as an unacceptable trend, and further added that the children should to take care of the elders. Expressing concern over education, he said that it should not be seen as a business.











