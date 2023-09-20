Warangal: 7 medicos suspended for ragging

Warangal: Seven third year MBBS students of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) who ragged their juniors have been suspended from the classes for three months. The anti-ragging committee of the KMC which investigated the case here on Tuesday not only suspended the students but also debarred them from the college hostel for one year. This apart, the committee also issued notices to another 20 students, telling them not to be involved in such instances.

In a gruelling session that lasted six hours, the committee headed by KMC Principal Dr Divvela Mohan Das discussed at length about the ragging incident that took place on September 14. Firstly, the committee inquired about the incident with the victim, Manohar Kumar Salanki, a native of Rajasthan. Thereafter, the committee questioned the students, Abhinav Mora, Silver Sri Hari, Sri Charan, Suriya Prakash, K Lokesh, J Sai Kiran, and Hari Krishna, who were facing the charges of ragging separately in the presence of their parents.

Speaking to the media, Dr Mohan Das said that they have counselled the students in the presence of their parents. He cautioned the students of stern action if they are again involved in the ragging incidents. The Matwada police are also investigating the case, Dr Mohan Das said.

The anti-ragging committee members are: KMC Vice-Principal Dr K Ramkumar Reddy, Assistant Director B Yadagiri, Administrative Officer A Venu Gopal, Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, Media Representative Sudhakar, NGO K Anitha Reddy, Lay Person Md Hanif Khan, and Assistant Professor of Anatomy Dr K Shashikantha, Assistant Professor of Community Medicine Dr P Sujatha, Warden Professor of General Surgery Dr B Raja Ram and Professor of Pharmacology Dr M Damodari Bai.