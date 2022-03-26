Warangal: A tribal's woes that gave birth to Kalyana Laskshmi scheme

Warangal: The tragic story of a tribal girl Kalpana has a lot to do with the TRS government's one of the flagship schemes Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak that so far assisted nearly 10 lakh poor families in getting their daughters married. The story dates back to a couple of decades when the separate Telangana agitation was picking up breath.

Kalpana's wedding was in doldrums when her parents' savings and other valuables were reduced to ashes. KCR who happened to be in Warangal district at that time, somewhere in April, 2002, consoled Kalpana's father Kima Naik of Bhagya Thanda, assuring him of extending help in getting his daughter married. KCR then provided him Rs 50,000 for the wedding expenses. Eventually Kalpana married Yakub.

Then the Kalpana couple decided to name their children after KCR. They named their daughter as Chandrakala and son as Chandra Haasan. Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who was along with KCR when the latter had provided financial assistance for the wedding of Kalpana, arranged Chandrakala's marriage with Banoth Chander at his camp office in Narsampet on Friday.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod who blessed the couple said, "KCR who was moved by the Kalpana's situation then had introduced Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes after he came to power in 2014 to help the poor families. Today, Kalpana's daughter has received Rs 1,00,116 under the scheme. It's quite an incident of Chandrakala getting assistance from a scheme to which her mother was an inspiration."