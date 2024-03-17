Warangal: Bank of Maharashtra branch opens in district

Warangal : The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has officially opened its new Hanumakonda branch here on Saturday. The inauguration took place at Circuit Guest House Road with Amber Kishore Jha, IPS Commissioner of Police for Hanumakonda municipality, and Mohammad Shahzeeb, Deputy Zonal Manager of Bank of Maharashtra Hyderabad Zone, leading the event.

“The Hanumakonda Branch is equipped to handle all banking transactions and meet the specific needs of customers, providing a comprehensive range of banking products and financial services across Retail, Agri, and MSME sectors. It features modern amenities such as ATM cum debit cards, secured internet banking, a 24/7 Customer Care Centre, and Mobile banking,” said Shahzeeb.