Warangal: Big day for 725 women passing out cops

Warangal: It was a big day for the 725 women Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables, who completed their nine-month training at the Police Training College in Mamnoor, a suburban village of Warangal on Thursday.



The cadets including Civil and Armed Reserved had undergone intensive training both indoor and outdoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar, who congratulated the trainees, told them to work with dedication and to maintain high standards in dispensing their duty.

He told the cadets to utilise the advanced training given to them in cybercrime, forensic science, soft skills and traffic management etc. "The police job is a great opportunity to help the poor and needy. Work hard and your services will take you places," Pramod Kumar said. He told them to maintain the fitness levels which they acquired during the training. He told the trainees to work hard and bring accolades to the department.

Interestingly, 249 woman constables, who completed training on Thursday, are postgraduates from different streams such as M Tech, M Pharmacy, MBA etc.

In another similar event, a passing out ceremony was also held for the 262 men Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables who completed their nine-month training at the Police Training College in Madikonda, a suburban village of Warangal on Thursday. North Zone IG Y Nagi Reddy was the chief guest. He and the PTC Principal P V Murlidhar and Vice-Principal P Sambaiah greeted the passing out constables on the occasion.

Later, the Commissioner gave away mementos to the trainees who excelled during the training. The Police Training College (PTC) Principal Gangadhar and Vice-Principal Srinivas were among others present.





Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar addressing the women cops







