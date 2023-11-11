Warangal: BJP candidate vows all-round development

Warangal : BJP Warangal East candidate Errabelli Pradeep Rao who filed nomination papers on Friday assured the people of all-round development if he was elected. BJP cadres took out a massive rally from Warangal Railway Station to GWMC Office in which Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur was present.

“The constituency is riddled with civic problems. The erstwhile rulers - BRS and the Congress - failed to address them. As a result, denizens in the constituency have been facing a plethora of hardships,” Pradeep Rao said.

He alleged that both the BRS and Congress are relying on luring the voters with cash bags. “The BRS and the Congress need to understand that people have come of age and are watching every development keenly,” Pradeep Rao said. The opposing parties are envious of the growing popularity of the BJP, he said. The development of Warangal East is possible only with the BJP, he said. Further, he assured the poor of providing double bedroom houses and other welfare benefits. He also assured transparency in the selection of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. “I am in politics to serve the people. I will not make any tall promises that are not possible,” Pradeep Rao said, appealing to the people not to fall prey to the guiles of the other parties. He expressed confidence that BJP is certain to outwit its opponents in the ensuing elections to the Assembly.

Pradeep Rao also appealed to people to vote for BJP to ensure ‘double engine sarkar’; thereby to trigger the all-round development of Warangal.