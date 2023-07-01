Warangal: BJP gears up for Modi’s visit

Warangal: The special protection group (SPG) which looks after the security of the Prime Minister is to hold a review meeting with the district administration on Sunday (July 2), BJP sources say. It may be noted here that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Warangal on July 8 to take part in developmental works besides addressing a public meeting. The PM’s chopper is likely to land at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) grounds. From there, Modi will head to historic Bhadrakali Temple at around 9 am to offer prayers. Later, the PM will travel to Ayodhyapuram near Kazipet where he was to set the foundation stone for the periodic overhauling (POH) unit at about 10.30 am. Later, Modi will address a public meeting at the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda at 11.30 am. Party sources further added that the PM’s itinerary was prepared by the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in consultation with the local leaders. BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma is looking after the permissions to be taken for the public meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy told the media persons that the PM will also lay the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing unit along with the periodic overhauling (POH) unit.

BRS leaders spreading misinformation even though the Centre had included Warangal city in the Smart cities Mission in addition to the development through Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), Reddy said. The Centre has plans to develop a tourism circuit – Thousand Pillars Temple, Ramappa and Mallur – under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, he said. He said that efforts are on to mobilize five lakh people for Modi’s public meeting. Senior leaders V Muralidhar Gou, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Vannala Sriramulu and Kondeti Sridhar and Rao Padma were among others present.