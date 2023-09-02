Warangal: BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy alleges misuse of funds in hospital construction

Warangal : Former MLA and BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy accused the State government of not maintaining the standards in the construction of the Centre-funded 250-bed hospital building in Narsampet.

Revuri, who inspected the hospital building under construction found that it was full of engineering flaws. The authorities failed to ensure quality in the construction of pillars and beams.

Revuri took the issue to the notice of Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy. He submitted evidence of substandard construction to the minister. Further, Revuri sought Kishan Reddy to stop the misuse of Rs 66 crore sanctioned by the Centre through the National Health Mission (NHM). He urged the minister to order an inquiry into the issue by the Central Vigilance Committee.

Against this backdrop, Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya. He also sent the evidence collected by Revuri and urged the Mandaviya to take appropriate action against the State. It may be recalled here that foundation stone for the hospital was laid on March 5, 2022, and the work on it is still in progress. Speaking to media persons, Revuri said that it’s a sheer waste of taxpayers’ money.