Warangal: BJP spreading fake news says Errabelli

Warangal: Don't get carried away by the misinformation spread by the BJP, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, appealing to the graduates to vote for the TRS in the upcoming election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Council seat.

Speaking at a meeting of the graduates, christened as Atmeeya Sammelanam, at Wardhannapet on Thursday, he told them not to fall prey to the guiles of the BJP. "BJP is trying tooth and nail to win the elections by resorting to mudslinging on TRS. There was no relevance between BJP's claims with regard to Warangal development and the ground reality," Errabelli said.

Telangana is unique in the country as far as the implementation of welfare schemes is concerned, the Minister said, accusing the BJP-led Central government of neglecting the youngest State. The Centre appreciated State's programmes several times, but gave nothing for its development, he said. Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president and the TRS candidate for the ensuing election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Council seat, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said, "Though Telangana government had provided thousands of jobs, the BJP is banking on false propaganda to tarnish the image of the TRS."

The Centre is bound to give back 42 per cent of funds accrued through taxes to a State which it collected from that region, but it failed to fulfil the statutory obligation, Reddy said, appealing to graduates to support him with the first preferential vote in the Council poll.

Later, the same TRS people's representatives also organised a similar meeting at Hasanparthy. MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar and DCCB chairman M Ravinder Rao were among others present.