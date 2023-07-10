Warangal: BRS peddling lies says BJP

Warangal : The BJP leaders claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Hanumakonda on Saturday was a massive hit. Speaking to media persons on Sunday, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma played down the criticism of the BRS leaders targeting Modi. Even though the State Government is yet to allocate another 10 acres, the BJP-led Centre put the construction of a wagon manufacturing unit in motion near Kazipet,” Padma said. She said that a section of media and Youtube channels are working overtime to tarnish the image of the BJP to give a lift to the Congress.

Former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao alleged that the BRS is banking on cash bags to win the elections. BRS MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar and Aroori Ramesh have no stature to criticise the Prime Minister. The BRS is blind to the development and good work done by the Centre, Dharma Rao said. “Development is confined to Hyderabad, Gajwel and Siddipet under the BRS regime,” Dharma Rao said, accusing the ruling party of ignoring Warangal. He said that some people with vested interests were trying to spread the narrative that Modi’s meeting was a failure. Senior leaders V Muralidhar Goud, G Satyanarayana Rao, D Sadanandam Goud, R P Jayantilal, Kondi Jithender Reddy and Gujjula Vasantha Mahender Reddy were among others present.