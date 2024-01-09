Warangal: Call to protect environment

Warangal: The onus is on every citizen to cultivate environmental awareness among the children, Paryavarana Parirakshana Ikya Vedika president and former DFO K Purushotham said. Addressing the students at the Kadipikonda High School near Kazipet on Monday, he emphasised the need for inculcating interest in caring for and protecting the environment right from childhood.

“Flora and fauna play a major role in the ecological balance and existence of human beings. Educating children and inculcating good values may lay a strong foundation and lead them to a path of sustainable development,” Purushotham said. Forests across the globe are shrinking at an alarming pace, threatening the habitat of millions of species and also endangering water reserves, revenue officer Y V Ganesh said, planting a sapling at the premises of the school. “According to forest policy, 33 per cent of area must come under forest. The forest area in the country dwindled to 23 per cent from 33 per cent due to the unscrupulous practices of humans. It likely leads to a catastrophic situation; hence the people need to take up plantation in the government lands,” Ganesh said. Administering the green pledge by the participants, Purushotham said that they have plans to take up a plantation drive in the empty lands belonging to the government.

Paryavarana Parirakshana Ikya Vedika general secretary Sravan Kumar, treasurer Nallela Rajaiah, member V Srinivas, school headmaster B Manoj Kumar, teachers B V Raja Gopal and Naveen were among others present.