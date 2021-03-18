Warangal: Chaos over delimitation

Warangal: After dilly dallying for the last few days, the authorities released the draft plan of the delimitation of divisions in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), later on Tuesday night. With this, the number of divisions has gone up to 66 from the existing 58. The details of the boundaries of all the 66 divisions have been mentioned in the draft.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, who released the draft, appealed to people to come up with their views, objections and suggestions within seven days of the date of issue of the draft notification i.e. on or before March 23, 2021, before 5 pm. However, the authorities have the right to reject those suggestions and objections without any reason, she added.

The entire process of delimitation of divisions will be completed by March 31, GWMC Special Officer Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, who is the Urban District Collector, said. Stating that he has no idea of the elections notification for the civic body, the Collector said that State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to take a decision after the completion of delimitation process.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that draft notification of the delimitation of divisions was prepared according to the whims and fancies of the ruling TRS leaders. Surprisingly, several Corporators whose term was completed recently have expressed their dissatisfaction over the draft. With the GWMC spread over four Assembly segments - Warangal East and Warangal West, Wardhannapet and Parkal, the officials were under pressure from all four legislators, it's learnt.