Warangal Collectorate to come up on Azam Jahi Mills land

Warangal: It's been almost five years since the creation of smaller districts, but Warangal (earlier known as Rural) district is yet to get its headquarters. As of now, better part of district administration has been functioning from makeshift buildings in Hanumakonda.

However, since the renaming of the district with a few changes in command area, the government's focus shifted on to finalising a suitable location to construct the Integrated Collectorate Complex.

The move is to help people approaching various departments of the district administration. As of now, they are finding it difficult to locate district offices which are in different corners of the tri-cities, Warangal- Hanumakonda- Kazipet, with a majority of them in Hanumakonda. It may be mentioned here that Hanumakonda (Urban) district is already functioning from its new Integrated Collectorate Complex in Subedari.



