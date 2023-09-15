Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet

Warangal: Ahead of Vijaya Bheri public meeting to be organised at Tukkuguda, on the suburbs of Hyderabad, as part of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, the Congress cadres of Wardhannapet Assembly constituency met at the Congress Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Thursday. Addressing the cadres, Warangal Parliament segment in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi told them to gear up for the public meeting of Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana. The meeting is seen as a precursor to the Congress’ election campaign, Dalvi said, appealing to the cadre to mobilise a large number of crowds for the meeting.

TPCC vice-president B Shobha Rani, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, Warangal DCC chief Errabelli Swarna, Wardhannapet constituency coordinator Namindla Srinivas, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, Jannu Sudhakar, P Mahender Reddy, T Raju Yadav, Mahesh Goud, Srikanth and T Tirupati were among others present.