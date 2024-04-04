Warangal: Congress seeks CPI support to Kadiyam Kavya

Warangal : It’s time for Congress and its other allies of the INDIA Bloc to end the despotic regime of the BJP, Parkal MLA and Congress Warangal Lok Sabha in-charge Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Seeking CPI’s support in the Lok Sabha elections, Revuri along with Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari met the CPI State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao and other leaders of the party in Hanumakonda on Wednesday.

Revuri accused the Narendra Modi government of bestowing all the financial resources to the corporate houses in its decade-long rule. “BJP which promotes Hindutva relied on bringing division among the people on the communal lines. Attacks on the minorities and Dalits increased,” Revuri said. The BJP is throttling the voice of those who question its policies. Moreover, the BJP government is harassing the Opposition ranks by instigating raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and CBI wings, he said.

Revuri urged the CPI cadre to support the candidature of Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of Kadiyam Srihari, for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat. He criticised the MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga for supporting the BJP. The BRS, hand in glove with the BJP, is also targeting the Congress. Revuri criticised the BRS leaders for blaming the Congress for famine conditions in the State.

Revuri said that KCR made a mess of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in the name of redesigning.

Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said that CPI’s main agenda is to defeat the BJP and the BRS which have a clandestine understanding between them. He expressed confidence that AP Reorganisation assurances - Bayyaram steel plant and rail coach factory etc are only possible if the INIDA Bloc triumphs in the Lok Sabha elections. Senior leaders B Vijaya Saradhi, N Jyothy, Ch Raja Reddy, Karre Bikshapathi and Mekala Ravi were among others present.