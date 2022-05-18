Warangal: Congress unveils action plan to connect with people

Warangal: The TRS is afraid of Congress since Rahul Gandhi had announced 'Warangal Declaration' in Warangal on May 6, DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he said that the wind of political change started to blow in the State since the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha.

Referring to the Warangal Declaration, an action plan supporting the welfare of farmers, Reddy said that the onus is on Congress cadres to reach out to the farmers and propagate its importance. Scared of the Warangal Declaration, the TRS, the BJP and the MIM were trying to instigate the people in the name of religion and reservations. He said that both the TRS and the BJP were sensing that the Congress is all set to sweep the next elections in the State. He condemned the BJP and the other parties for targeting Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to cover up thier failures.

The Congress will organise Rythu Rachabanda programmes from May 21 to reestablish the party's connection with the people in the run-up to Assembly elections in 2023, Reddy said. Stating that mandal in-charges will be appointed for the Rachabanda programmes, he sought the cooperation of all the leaders. Disciplinary action will be taken against those leaders who fail to coordinate with the leadership, he added. He urged the cadres to go on a door-to-door campaign.

Reddy emphasised the need for exposing the failures of the TRS government, besides telling Congress' good work during its regime. He recalled that the Congress government rescued farmers by waiving crop loan at one-go. Reddy appealed to people not to believe in TRS which looted the State resources. He also appealed to intellectuals to expose the misdeeds of the TRS government to save the State from KCR clutches.

Former mayor Errabelli Swarna, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, TPCC official spokesperson Kuchana Ravali, Namindla Srinivas, Dommati Sambaiah, Kothapally Srinivas, Md Ayub, Meesala Prakash, Puli Anil Kumar, Kundur Venkat Reddy, B Ashok Reddy, G ramakanth Reddy and B Devender Rao were among others present.