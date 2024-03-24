  • Menu
Warangal: CPM call to dethrone BJP govt at Centre

CPM cadres stage protest at Ambedkar Statue in Hanumakonda on Saturday

BJP accused of misusing the ED, CBI and IT against Opposition leaders

Warangal : “The BJP-led NDA Government is making a mockery of democracy,” CPM Hanumakonda district secretary Botla Chakrapani said. Leading a protest at the Ambedkar Statue in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he accused the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and IT against the Opposition leaders to gain political ascendancy in the country.

“The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLC K Kavitha by the ED especially when the elections to the Lok Sabha were around the corner was aimed at gaining political mileage,” Chakrapani said.

“The BJP collected Rs 6,500 crore from the contractors in the name of electoral bonds. The ED didn’t oppose the bail petition of P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, after the latter had acquired electoral bonds worth Rs 40 crore”, he alleged.

Further, he alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilise the INDIA alliance. He appealed to the people to notice the evil designs of the BJP to continue in power.

Senior leaders M Chukkaiah, Vankudoth Veeranna, Ragula Ramesh, Godugu Venkat, D Tirupati, K Lingaiah, D Bhanu Naik Raju, Jayasri, Uma and Rama were among others present.

