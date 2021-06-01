Warangal: Declaring war on spurious seed sale

Warangal: Farmers need to be careful of spurious seed, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said, assuring stern action against the traders, who indulge in such activity. Speaking at the convergence meeting in which Warangal Urban and Rural District Collectors and agriculture officials took part here on Monday, he said that they have constituted district-level task force units to keep a tab on spurious seed trade.

The Task Force headed by agriculture and police officials will look into the seed supply and also to book criminal cases against the wrongdoers.

Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that they have projected cultivation in 1,92,086 acres in the kharif. Of which, farmers are likely to take up the cultivation of cotton in one lakh acres, paddy in 65,000 acres and other crops in remaining acreage, he added.

"Cotton farmers will have to be careful as there is a possibility of spurious seed flowing into the region from neighbouring districts. As of now, teams from the agricultural wing kept an eye on seed suppliers by conducting raids," he said. Further, he advised the farmers to purchase seed from authorised dealers.

He also emphasised the need for maintaining the records of seed purchase receipts. He urged the agriculture officials to guide the cultivators so as to reap a good harvest, he added.

Warangal Rural Collector M Haritha, DCP Venkata Laxmi and Joint Director of Agriculture Usha Dayal were among others present.