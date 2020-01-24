Warangal: Declining sex-ratios, a matter of concern

Warangal: Rapidly declining sex-ratios could well turn into a demographic nightmare, Warangal Rural DM&HO Dr Ch Madhusudhan and District Welfare Officer (DWO) K Chinnaiah said. The duo, who flagged off a rally as part of National Girl Child Day at Parvathagiri mandal headquarters in Warangal Rural district on Friday, expressed concern over dropping child sex ratio which likely to spell a doom in the future.

"As per the statistics available, there is a drastic decline in the number of girl children below six in rural areas. Such a trend would have an alarming effect on the society. Based on 2011 Census, there are 919 females per 1,000 males. And this needs to be stopped," Dr Madhusudhan said.

The government agencies and NGOs need to sensitise the people about the adverse effects of drop in sex ratio, he said. Expressing concern over the female feticide, the selective abortion of female foetuses, he emphasised the need for bringing awareness among the people about the importance of girl child.

He said that schemes such 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' implemented by the Central Government', and Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak rolled out by the Telangana government are instrumental in changing the mindset of those people who feel girl child is a burden.

DWO Chinnaiah said that the district administration has been giving a lot of impetus on 'Balyaniki Bharosa' (Assurance to Childhood), a programme aimed at ensuring girls enjoy the fragrance of their childhood, by organising awareness programmes in State-run and private schools. "We have been focusing on sensitising the girls especially about good touch and bad touch, child trafficking, child marriages and physical changes during adolescence," he said.

This apart, we are trying to sensitise the girls through short films that portray child marriages, child trafficking, child sexual abuse etc. In all, the authorities had sensitised 13,000 girl students, he added. Further, he urged the people to utilise the Childline 1098, a tollfree number to help the children in distress, services if they find girls facing such problems.

The officials gave away certificates and mementoes to 30 girls who excelled in essay writing, oration and drawing. Later, the authorities organised a signature campaign in favour of protecting girl child rights.

District Extension Media Officer P Swaroopa Rani, CDPO V Padma, ACDPO Kala Kumari, BRB Coordinator A Vijayalaxmi, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) G Mahender Reddy, MEO Satyanarayana, Sarpanch Malathi, CPOs Raju and Harikrishna were among others present.