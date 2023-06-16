Warangal East gears up for KTR’s visit

Warangal: Efforts are on to give a rousing welcome to IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao who is scheduled to visit Warangal on Saturday (June 17), Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Addressing the party cadres here on Thursday, the MLA said that KTR will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several developmental works worth around Rs 420 crore in Warangal East constituency during his visit. KTR will also address a public meeting, he added.

Warangal East was one of those backward constituencies in the State before the formation of Telangana due to the ignorance of the erstwhile rulers. Now, the situation is different. Thanks to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who put Warangal on the development path, Narender said. So far, the State Government sanctioned Rs 3,800 crore for the development of Warangal East constituency, he added.

“The Chief Minister is determined to develop Warangal into a health city,” Narender said, referring to the upcoming multi super-speciality hospital, said to be one of the biggest government hospitals in the country. Narender appealed to party leaders to mobilise huge crowds for KTR’s public meeting. Greater Warangal deputy mayor Rizwana Shameem Masood, Corporators and in-charges of all Divisions were among others present.

In another development, the MLA gave away Rs 2 lakh cheque to the parents of BRS worker Royyala Sai Prasad who died in an accident. Speaking on the occasion, Narender said that the BRS leadership will protect the interests of its cadres. It may be mentioned here that BRS leadership provides Rs 2 lakh to its activists in case of death by accident.