Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao slams BJP

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has come down heavily on BJP for obstructing development in the State.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that the BJP-led Central Government which claims credit in the coronavirus vaccination drive across the country has in fact done very little compared to other nations.

"The Centre neglected a fair share to Telangana though we produce Covid-19 vaccines," Errabelli alleged. Telangana Government has made its own arrangements even though the Centre didn't help with regard to oxygen supply, he said.

The Minister said that the State-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) fared well compared to private hospitals in providing treatment to the coronavirus patients. "It's ridiculous on part of some BJP leaders who moved the court to stop the construction of a 24-story multi super-speciality hospital coming up 56 acres on jail land," Errabelli said. He said that BJP is yet to learn lessons even though it had a bitter experience in the recently concluded elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

He alleged that many BJP leaders have a nasty record of land grabbing. He also claimed credit for the KCR Government for procuring entire paddy produced in Telangana. No other State has managed to do so, he added.

Referring to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Warangal on June 21, Errabelli said that the CM will lay foundation stone for the multi super-speciality hospital on jail land at 10.30 and inaugurate the administrative building of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) at 11 am. Later, the CM will inaugurate the Warangal Urban Integrated Collectorate Complex at 11.45 am and head to Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and Warangal District Libraries chairman Md Azeej Khan were among others present.

In another development, Errabelli felicitated Marathi Aravind of Chennur village under Palakurthi mandal who earned a place in the India Book of Record – 2021. Aravind created a record by telling 195 member countries of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and their capitals in just 2 minutes and 12 seconds.