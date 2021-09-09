Warangal: Expert dwells at career on embedded systems

Warangal: The embedded systems in the industries and the Vivado development tool for measuring delay between nodes (Routers) in a network discussed at length at an online workshop on 'Embedded Systems Industrial Application' organised by the Electronics & Communication Engineering Association (ECEA), Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal.

Validation Engineer of Xilinks in Hyderabad Shaik Zubair Ahmed highlighted the various opportunities in the embedded field such as embedded hardware engineers, board design and validation engineer, application engineer, product development engineer and marketing. He also trained the students by introducing best practices to improve the technical skills regarding job opportunities.

According to Professor & HoD, ECE, Dr B Rama Devi, the ECI students have plenty of core opportunities in the fields of embedded system, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, signal processing, VLSI, and industrial automation.

ECE students have a very good placement record, during the academic year 2020-2021. As many as 243 students from ECE bagged in the top MNCs and core companies. 74 students have already secured jobs in top MNCs for 2021-2022 and expect more core placements in this current academic year.

KITSW Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy highlighted that the workshop mainly focuses to offer a real opportunity for the benefit of the students to tackle complex problems and to find advanced solutions breeding new trends in electronics, communication and instrumentation engineering domains.

Faculty coordinators: Dr K Sowjanya and Dr R Prashanth, Student coordinators: Sahiti and Sai Krishna Riju Sharma, Uday Kiran, Dean Student Affairs, Dr G Raghotham Reddy, and associate professor of chemistry & PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary were among others present.