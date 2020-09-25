Warangal: Farmers support revenue bill

Warangal: A large number of farmers led by Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik took out a rally at Maripeda In Mahabubabad district on Friday, in support to the new Revenue Act introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar.



Redya Naik said that the government had taken several measures to file a fillip to the agriculture sector. The new Revenue Act is sure to provide a solution to the problems faced by the in regard with land and properties, he added.

"The TRS government ensured supply of seed and fertilisers besides providing 24-hour uninterrupted power supply," the MLA said. Moreover, the government was giving financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre every year to the farmers, he said.

Elsewhere, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao also led a farmers' rally at Raiparthy in Warangal Rural district in support of the new Revenue Act.

He termed the Revenue Act as a role model to the country. The Revenue Act is to benefit farmers and the middle class from the land mafia. Earlier, he performed palabhishekam to the flexi of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. While the Telangana Government is working towards the upliftment of the farmers, the Centre wants to fill the coffers of the corporate sector, Errabelli said, referring to the new agriculture bills.