Warangal: Girl's ordeal for Coronavirus negative certificate

Warangal: Whether she could make it to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) or not, but B Sai Vaishnavi would never forget the Sunday's turn of events filled with emotion, despair and hope which finally ended on a happy note.



It all happened when the authorities stopped Sai Vaishnavi of Hanamkonda from appearing from the NEET at an examination centre (a private engineering college) in Warangal for failing to produce the latest Covid-19 negative certificate. It's learnt that Sai Vaishnavi who recovered from the Covid-19 some 20 days ago had mentioned it in the declaration form submitted to the authorities, besides producing a coronavirus negative certificate along with it. However, the authorities refused to allow her to write the exam citing that they needed a latest certificate.

Shell-shocked over this, Sai Vaishnavi and her parents

appealed to the officials but in vain. Unfazed by this, the girl and her parents started a search for

a hospital where they could get the certificate.

With the Mills Colony Police, who played the role of Good Samaritans, took Sai Vaishnavi to Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC) at SRR Thota in their patrolling vehicle and got the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) done.

The medical officers, who performed the test, declared Sai Vaishnavi negative for coronavirus and issued a certificate in this regard. The student got back to the test centre and produced the certificate and wrote the exam.

"Even though I told the authorities that had already recovered from the Covid-19 and had completed the quarantine period they didn't heed to my request," Sai Vaishnavi said. Further, she questioned, "What if I am tested positive again. Why should I be denied writing the test? I have been preparing hard for the last two years to crack the test. The authorities should have come up with special arrangements for those suffering from Covid-19, Sai Vaishnavi pointed out.

In another related development, N Fathima of Hyderabad, who turned to Warangal to attend the NEET, was dumbstruck after she found there was no test centre at AVV College in the city. The authorities reportedly mentioned AVV College as her test centre. She lodged a complaint with the Subedari Police.

Meanwhile, 5,808 candidates of the total 6,171 had appeared for the NEET in 11 test centres across Warangal city, according to the NEET City Coordinator G Mathyas Reddy.