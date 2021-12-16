Warangal: Govt urged to resolve students' problems

Warangal: State government failed to solve the issues faced by the Kakatiya University (KU) students, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Interacting with the students at the KU on Wednesday, he said that all the State universities have become ineffective after TRS came to power. "Only retirements – no recruitment," Reddy said, accusing the State of not filling the vacant posts in the varsities.

He said that the hostel buildings the KU has now were constructed by the then Congress government. The teaching faculty in the varsity was also recruited during the Congress regime, he said, criticising the TRS government for not focusing on issues faced by the students. "Moreover, the varsity has increased tuition fee. The students are also finding it difficult due to inadequate shelter.

The students were also not getting quality food, Naini said. The DCC chief demanded the government to release the notification of Ph D courses, besides regularizing the self finance courses. "During my interaction with the freshers in the KU, the students poured out the problems. Students leaders Aluvala Karthik, M Kumar, Swamy, Durgam Saraiah, S Anil Kumar, Manda Bhaskar, B Manohar, Prasanna, Mandal Shyam, kalian, Sathish, Manda Naresh, Kudumula Sairam Yadav and Md Mustaq nehal were among others present.