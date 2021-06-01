Top
Warangal: Help the poor says TRS leader Rajanala Srihari

TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributing rice bags to Hamalis in Warangal on Monday
Highlights

The TRS government is in the forefront of helping the poor especially in times of Covid-19 lockdown, former SAAP Director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari said

Warangal: The TRS government is in the forefront of helping the poor especially in times of Covid-19 lockdown, former SAAP Director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari said.

He distributed rice bags to Hamalis (labourers) as a gesture here on Monday. Rajanala Srihari said that he was inspired by the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

"I am trying to help the poor who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus-inflicted misery," he said.

Rajanala Srihari has also visited hospitals treating Covid-19 patients and tried to instill confidence among them.

