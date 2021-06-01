Warangal: Help the poor says TRS leader Rajanala Srihari

Warangal: The TRS government is in the forefront of helping the poor especially in times of Covid-19 lockdown, former SAAP Director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari said.

He distributed rice bags to Hamalis (labourers) as a gesture here on Monday. Rajanala Srihari said that he was inspired by the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

"I am trying to help the poor who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus-inflicted misery," he said.

Rajanala Srihari has also visited hospitals treating Covid-19 patients and tried to instill confidence among them.