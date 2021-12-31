Warangal: KCR's focus is on liquor revenue

Warangal: Come what may, the TRS government wants its exchequer secured accrued through liquor sales, former TPCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah said.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he found fault with the TRS government's decision to allow wine outlets, bars and restaurants that serve liquor remain open past midnight on December 31. "This comes as a huge surprise at a time when the coronavirus' new variant Omicron is threatening to wreak havoc," Laxmaiah wondered.

All that KCR's aim is to get revenues through liquor sales, and he has blithe concern over the people's health, he said. The income through liquor sales was around Rs 10,000 crore in 2014, and now it set to cross Rs 45,000 crore per annum, he said, stating that at an average every citizen in the State was paying Rs 10,000 per annum to government. The TRS government is using people's liquor habits to its advantage, he added.

On the other hand, the TRS government which borrowed Rs 4 lakh crore is pushing the State into debt trap, Laxmaiah said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also released a warning that the third wave of Covid-19 is imminent. Despite this, the approach of the Centre and the State is very casual, the former TPCC chief said.

Referring to paddy politics between the State and the Centre, Laxmaiah termed it as a ploy to escape the responsibility of procuring paddy from farmers. "KCR who preaches farmers not to sow paddy has in fact took up the cultivation of paddy in 150 acres in his farm in the rabi," Laxmaiah said, demanding clarification from the CM.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, TPCC general secretary Namindla Srinivas, senior leaders B Srinivas Rao, EV Srinivas Rao, Dommati Sambaiah, Thota Venkateshwarlu, P Ramakrishna, Banka Sarala, D Ramesh, Sheikh Moinuddin and Banka Sampath Yadav were among others present.