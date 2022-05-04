Warangal: KMTP to fill the void left by Azam Jahi Mills

Warangal: The Rs 1,000 crore unit of the Ernakulam-based Kitex Group, one of the largest kids apparel manufacturers, coming up at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Sangem mandal, is a boon for the local unemployed youth, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Errabelli inspected KMTP on Wednesday ahead of IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's visit on May 7. KTR is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Kitex unit. Speaking to media persons, he said that due to KTR's efforts the Kitex Group has decided to open their unit in KMTP which would provide direct employment to at least 2,500 people. It will also pave the way for indirect employment for many people, he added.

"Earlier, we had Azam Jahi Mills that provided livelihood to nearly 10,000 people; however due to the negligence of successive governments the textile industry slipped into oblivion. Even the land of the Azam Jahi Mills was put on sale. The KMTP is expected to fill the void left by the Azam Jahi Mills," Errabelli said.

He said that nearly 48 farmers who gave away their land for the KMTP will get rehabilitation. Each farmer who gave their land to the KMTP will get 100 yards per acre within the park, he said. The Minister spoke to textile officials and directed them to make necessary arrangements for KTR's visit. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav and Warangal district collector B Gopi were among others present.