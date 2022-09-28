Warangal: KUDA tenders raise eyebrows

Warangal: Leasing Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project to Suchir India, a private property developer, appears to be snowballing into a major controversy with the political parties raising doubts over the meager lease amount. It may be mentioned here that the Bhadrakali promenade was developed under the Centre's flagship programme, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) with an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore with KUDA as its executing agency.



To run the promenade, the KUDA issued tender notification last month. KUDA's base price for running the promenade was Rs 48 lakh per annum. It's learnt that Srico, Abhitej and SuchirIndia companies have participated in the tender. Initially, the authorities denied the tender of the Srico, citing ineligibility, while announcing Suchir India and Abhitej company eligible. Later, the authorities also declared Abhitej's tender as ineligible for reasons unknown. It's learnt that the Abhitej company quoted Rs 60 lakh per annum. Suchir India which quoted Rs 48.50 lakh clinched the tender.

Against this backdrop, the Opposition parties raised eyebrows over the base price decided by the KUDA and the rejection of Abhitej's tender which quoted higher than Suchir India. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that ruling TRS leaders played a role in the allotment of tender to Suchir India.

Speaking to The Hans India, Forum for Better Warangal president Pulluru Sudhakar said, "In no way a single tender is valid. The KUDA should come clean on the leasing issue by explaining reasons for denying the tenders of Abhitej company which quoted higher than others. It's apparent that irregularities took place in the tenders. I am filing a petition under the RTI Act."

BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said, "Rs 48.50 lakh per annum for three years makes no sense. The Bhadrakali promenade has a lot of potential to draw the tourists from other places in addition to the locals. The ruling TRS leaders and the KUDA officials ran the entire show to allot the lease to Suchir India with vested interests." She demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is expected to visit Warangal on October 1 to inquire into the irregularities that took place in the tenders.

CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao demanded the government to call off the tender. "Objecting to leasing of Bhadrakali promenade to private companies, he said that KUDA or any other State Government agency should maintain it," Srinivas Rao said.