Warangal: Maripeda sub-inspector suspended on molestation allegation

Maripeda sub-inspector Srinivas Reddy has been placed under suspension following allegations that he molested a trainee woman SI. The action has been taken after the victim approached police commissioner Tarun Joshi.



On the directions of the commissioner, Thorrur DSP Venkataramana launched an investigation on Tuesday and found the SI guilty following which the suspension orders were issued on Tuesday evening.

SI Srinivas Reddy of 2014 batch has initially worked at Kesamudram and Garla in united Warangal district. He later posted at Mattewada and was transferred to Maripeda on April 14. The Sub-Inspector was among those police officials who have garnered appreciation from the higher authorities for his work on public safety during the COVID-19 crisis.