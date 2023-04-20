Warangal medico suicide case: Accused Saif was granted conditional bail

Warangal district court has granted bail to Dr. Saif, the main accused in the medico Preeti suicide case that created a sensation in Telangana. The court granted conditional bail to Saif by producing a guarantee of Rs. 10,000, along with two sureties.



The court ordered him to appear in court every Friday afternoon for 16 weeks. The court said that the bail will be revoked if threats are made in the context of the trial and attempts are made to tamper with the evidence.



It is known that PG medical student Preeti committed suicide in Warangal after being allegedly harassed by senior doctor Saif. Police concluded that Saif's harassment was the cause of Preeti's death and the court remanded him. Now the court has granted him bail in the same case.