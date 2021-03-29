Warangal: MLA pledges support to specially-abled

Warangal: Deformity has nothing to do with if a person is determined to excel, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said.

Felicitating two specially-abled girls – Karishma of Hanamkonda and Krishnaveni of Somidi village – here on Monday, he said that both the girls excelled in an online dance competition on March 25.

"The duo had received accolades from actor Ram Charan for their dancing talent," said Narender, who is also State honorary president of Vikalangula Forum. He said that the girls, who stay in a government hostel, were pursuing graduation in a private college.

Pledging his support to the specially-abled, the MLA said that he was ready to help them.

Vikalangula Forum State founder Md Azeem, chamber of commerce president D Kumaraswamy, KUA advisory board member Modem Praveen and former market committee chairman Ramesh were among others present.