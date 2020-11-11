Warangal: NITW invites ideas for open innovation challenge

Warangal: With a theme to create innovative apps and toys that provide children with a more holistic learning experience through the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the Centre of Innovation and Incubation (CII) at National Institute of Technology, Warangal, has launched an ambitious nationwide competition called 'The Open Innovation Challenge'.

The CII is to organise two workshops and three webinars as part of the challenge aimed at providing part-takers with the fundamental understanding of the problems of children as well as educators face.

NIT Warangal Director Dr NV Ramana Rao said, "In line with Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Ministry of Education, the Center of Innovation and Incubation, NITW, is conducting this Open Innovation Challenge for students across India. The central theme for this event is creating innovative apps and toys that aid children with learning, providing them with a more holistic education. In a world where technology has dramatically improved various facets of life, this competition aims to identify those products that have a similar effect on the learning process of children."

He said that the Centre of Innovation and Incubation is partnering with Learning Links India, a Non-Profit Organization with similar interests to bring to the future entrepreneurs of India an exciting line-up of webinars and workshops aimed at providing participants with the required background knowledge and rudimentary experience to get started. Apart from providing the necessary support to convert the winning idea/product to a full-fledged start-up, the Center of Innovation and Incubation has pledged to a sum of Rs 1 lakh as a cash prize."

NITW curated an eclectic set of problem statements for the students to select, such that various disciplines of engineers will be able to participate. They include: AI-based games to provide interactive and personalized learning experiences; Modular building systems and toys to encourage creativity; Puzzles to enhance critical thinking; Games using recycled materials to educate children about sustainability; Board games for leisure and promoting teamwork; Digital games for competitive learning.

This competition aims to identify products that have a lasting positive impact on the learning experience of children. It is a first of its kind event, helping further the Atma Nirbhar Bhatar campaign by developing home-grown solutions. Participants must submit their ideas before the proposed deadline of November 17. More information can be had at https://www.nitw.ac.in/cii/