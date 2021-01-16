Warangal: None reports adverse reactions after vax jab

Warangal: The first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive was off to a smooth start in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday. The vaccine was administered to healthcare and frontline workers. The rollout began in the morning at 21 centres spread across Warangal Urban, Rural, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts. Around 30 people were vaccinated at each centre.

Launching the drive at MGM Hospital here, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the government has made all arrangements at 18 centres to deal with the adverse effects following vaccination. Siddaiah Chary was the first person to take the vaccination shot at MGM Hospital. The Minister said that the vaccine was administered to 180 persons at six centres in Urban district, and none of them showed any inconvenience after the shot.

At Urban Healthcare Centre in Pochammakunta, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar started the vaccination by lighting a lamp. PHC watchman Chandu and Anganwadi teacher Indira took the first two shots. Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, East MLA Nannapuneni Narender and Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu were present.

BJP leaders stage protest



Meanwhile, the BJP leaders staged protests in the city accusing the TRS government of intentionally avoiding the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the banners erected at the vaccination centres. The protestors tore up the banners that contained only the photos of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

Staging a protest at the MGM Hospital, the BJYM Warangal Urban district president Siddam Naresh Patel criticised the State government for not giving due credit to the Centre which actually provided the vaccine free of cost. He said that although each vaccine costs anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, the Prime Minister has decided to provide vaccine free of cost to frontline workers. Patel criticised the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner for not ensuring the photograph of Narendra Modi.

He demanded the State government to ensure the photo of the Prime Minister on the banners. Similar protests were reported from Narsampet government hospital in Warangal Rural district.