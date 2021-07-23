Warangal: Old question papers create flutter

Warangal: The engineering question papers, said to be of eight-year-olds, wrapped in sealed envelopes surfaced in front of the Controller of Examinations Department on Kakatiya University (KU) campus created a flutter here on Thursday.

However, the authorities clarified that the question papers were nothing but a scrap and they were about to shift them to the varsity's storeroom.

Stating that they shift the old question papers to the storeroom every five years, the varsity authorities clarified that some people who took photoes of it tried to create ruckus. The question papers were of 2013-18 academic years, it's learnt.

The KU vice-chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said that there was nothing to worry as everything was transparent. Meanwhile, varsity authorities, who took the issue seriously, were looking into it to take stringent action against the culprits.