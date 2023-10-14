Warangal: Outgoing CP Ranganath spared no one mired in land-grabbing

Live
It’s no exaggeration to say that people in Warangal will remember A V Ranganath, the outgoing Commissioner of Police (CP), for a long time.
Warangal : It’s no exaggeration to say that people in Warangal will remember A V Ranganath, the outgoing Commissioner of Police (CP), for a long time.
Such was the indelible impression he made during his short stint (a little around 11 months) as the CP. Ranganath, IPS 2006 Batch, is one of those rare officials who believe in ‘actions speak louder than words’. Soon after, he took charge as the CP of Warangal in December last year, he started to focus on land mafia, one of the perennial problems Warangal has like any other city.
From politicians to his own men, the CP never spared anyone who is mired in land grabbing related cases. The mad rush at the grievance cell indicates Ranganath’s tough stand against the land grabbers and the wrongdoers, irrespective of their political affiliations. People started to believe the CP after booked cases against the ruling BRS 7th Division Corporator Vemula Srinivas and 62nd Division Congress Corporator Jakkula Ravinder in connection with alleged land encroachments.
The unprecedented rush forced the CP to make a few changes in the redressal system. The police started to give appointments to the petitioners so that they need not have to wait at the Commissionerate. The suspended list of officials which included as many as seven inspectors, seven sub-inspectors, one ASI, two head constables, four constables, two home guards besides and VR to two inspectors indicates the kind of ruthlessness Ranganath believed in to create a sense of trust among the denizens. The CP also focused on chit fund cases, besides encouraging his subordinates to dig deep into the root cause of crimes.
Speaking at an interaction with the media, Ranganath shared his attachment with the people in Warangal. “I would like to come back to Warangal if there is any opportunity,” Ranganath said. It may be mentioned here that the ECI had ordered the transfer of Ranganath along with several other officials in the State in view of ensuing elections to the Assembly.