Warangal: Oxygen plant to come up in MGMH

Warangal: It seems that good days are ahead of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) that is mired in corruption and poor governance. The MGMH, which is now known as the exclusive the Covid-19 facility in north Telangana region, is to have a medical oxygen generation plant on its premises soon. It may be mentioned here that with the hospitals across the nation putting out SOS calls for oxygen, the Central Government has sanctioned 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants under PM CARES Fund and for which Rs 202 crore was allocated. Of which, Telangana will get five plants with one in Warangal.

The proposal for the 1,000-litre capacity plant that costs around Rs 50 lakh has been sent to the PM CARES which in return approved it. This plant could produce 10 litres of oxygen per minute. According to MGMH Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar, the plant will come up adjacent to the existing oxygen tanks. As of now, these tanks were being filled through third-party supply.

The development is a huge relief for the MGMH that has 1,500 beds for the Covid-19 patients. It may be mentioned here that more than 500 beds at any given point of time are being occupied by the patients in need of oxygen. The MGMH has received 100 ventilators under PM CARES during the first wave of coronavirus.

Apart from the oxygen plant, the administration has plans to launch a special ward for the black fungus in the MGMH, it's learnt. Although, there was no sign of black fungus spreading in Warangal, the plans are afoot to set up a five bedded exclusive ward for the black fungus affected.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to go tough on MGMH employees who bunk their duties.

The Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu has sought a daily report of attendance and roster of the employees of patient care, sanitation and security. The administration has also decided to go for a biometric attendance system so as to avoid discrepancies.