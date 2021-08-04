Warangal: Panel's day out with orphan kids

Warangal: It was a sort of day out for the Cabinet Sub-Committee to study condition of orphans – ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation Chairman V Prakash who spent some time with the inmates of the BalaSadan at Subedari in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

The Committee members who had breakfast with the 52 inmates also interacted with them. Later, they elicited information from the officials about the measures to be taken for the comfort of the children in the house. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to provide a hassle-free life for the orphans. "The State Government will be like parents to the orphans," Errabelli said, referring to the CM's focus on empowering the orphans.

Rathod said that KCR had told them, during a Cabinet meeting recently, to protect the orphans by ensuring facilities to them. She said that report will be prepared by collecting suggestions from across the State, and it will be submitted to the CM. "The focus of the 12-member committee is on improving the living standards of the orphans," she said.

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, 59th Division Corporator Vasantha Mahender Reddy, RDO Vasu Chandra, Hanamkonda ACP M Jithender Reddy, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson A Anilchander Rao, CWC members K Damodar, P Sudhakar, RJD Jhansi Laxmibai, Urban and Rural DWOs M Sabitha and M Sarada, DCPOs P Santhosh Kumar and G Mahender Reddy were among others present.

It may be mentioned here that the State Government had set up a Cabinet sub-committee under chairmanship of Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to formulate a policy for welfare of orphans by examining the condition of orphans and orphanages in the State.