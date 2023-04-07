Warangal: Pawan Kalyan wants simple innovations that help the society

Warangal: Never run away from a conflict or adversity, actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said. Speaking at the Springspree-2023, the cultural fest of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), here on Thursday, he told the students to rise like a phoenix from the challenges posed by life.

"Shortcuts may provide relief momentarily but they never work in the long run. Face the hardships and you will emerge as a better person," Pawan said. Don't be scared of failures, hard work will definitely pay off, he said, emphasising the need for having a moral compass. "Design your own moral compass and find balance and purpose," he said. Arts is the universal language which unites one and all, he said, referring to the 'Naatu Naatu' that bagged an Oscar award, recently. Pawan said that he admired Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci.

We need simple innovations that help the society in large instead of Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who developed the atomic bomb, he said. Society needs people like Dr Dilip Mahalanabis who discovered Oral rehydration therapy (ORS) during the 1971 Bangladesh war saved many lives when the cholera epidemic was wreaking havoc, Pawan said. Dr Dilip never patented his discoveries with a view to help the world.

At the start of his speech, Pawan invoked Rani Rudrama Devi, Bammera Pothana, Dasaradhi Krishnamacharyulu and Kaloji, and said that he was happy to step on the land on which these greats lived. NITW Director N V Ramana Rao was among other dignitaries present.