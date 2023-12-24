Warangal: Priests, pastors, Imams to get salary hike

Warangal : “The salaries of temple priests, pastors, Imams and Maulanas will be increased,” Minister for Environment & Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said. Distributing clothes to the poor Christians at Abnus Function Hall in Warangal on Saturday, she said that the Congress will treat all religions equally.

Surekha said that her first preference would be on the development of the Warangal East constituency which elected her as an MLA. The minister said that she tried her best to develop Warangal with Rs 400 crore during her stint as the MLA of the constituency between 2014 and 2018. Further, she assured the people of continuing developmental works in Warangal.

“The government is ready to hike the salaries of temple priests, pastors, Imams and Maulanas to Rs 12,000 a month,” Surekha said. She said that all the assurances given by the Congress will be fulfilled. “The Congress Government is keen to focus on problems faced by the people,” she added. Later, she took part in the special prayers offered by the Christians. Warangal district collector P Pravinya, Corporators Gundeti Narender, Poshala Padma, M Ravi and Gundu Chandana were among others present.