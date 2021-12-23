Warangal: PV Narasimha Rao is my inspiration, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, fondly known as PV, on his 17th death anniversary in erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday. In a memorial meet organised at Ambedkar Hall in Delhi, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that PV is the only Telugu person to become the Prime Minister of India, besides holding several other posts during his career.

He said that PV was a statesman and a rare scholar who gave a sense of direction to the country's economic and foreign policies. He said that PV who was proficient in 17 languages was a wizard who brought in several reforms that put India on par with the developed countries.

"I proudly say that PV who was born in Laknepally of Narsampet mandal belonged to Warangal," Errabelli said. Recalling his father's association with PV, Errabelli said that he learned a lot from PV, and in fact he was the reason for my political growth.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also adores PV very much. The Telangana government had organised year-long PV's centenary celebrations from June 28, 2020. This apart, efforts are on to develop Laknepally and Vangara villages as tourist destinations, he said. "KCR has been demanding the Central government to confer Bharat Ratna to PV, besides his portrait in the Parliament," Panchayat Raj Minister said. Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, MPs K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Venkatesh Netha and Manne Srinivas Reddy were among others present.