Warangal: 'Quality education builds career'

Warangal: Imparting quality education and thereby ensuring a bright career is our motive, Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Laxmikantha Rao said. Captain Rao who is also the Secretary and Correspondent of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Warangal, (KITSW) said that the DXC Technology, a Fortune 500 company and independent end-to-end IT Services Company, has inducted as many as 261 B.Tech. final year (2021-22 Batch) students from the KITSW. The DXC conducted a special campus recruitment drive from July 16 to August 2 and selected 261 students. The Captain said that this was the highest number of selections ever achieved by the KITSW in an on-campus recruitment drive conducted by an MNC.

Those who got jobs belong to CSE, IT, ECE, EEE, EIE, Mechanical and Civil engineering streams, he said, stating that DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 Private and Public sector enterprises across 70 countries.

KITSW Principal, Prof K Ashoka Reddy told the students to be ready as there are more exclusive on- campus recruitment drives by top IT Services and product companies lined up in the coming weeks, for the student's of 2022 batch.

Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, Dean, Training & Placements Prof Y Purandar, TPO Dr Chandrabai, Former TPO Prof Srikanth Pabba, Corporate Relations Manager E Kiran Kumar, HoDs, Deans and PRO Dr Prabhakara Chary congratulated the 261 DXC selectees.