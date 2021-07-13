Warangal roads quite awful: BJP

Warangal: In a bid to reflect the pathetic state of roads in the city, the BJP workers on Monday staged a novel protest, which they christened as Gunthala rodlaku pushpabhishekam, by offering flowers to the potholes on the roads.

Speaking to media persons during the protest, BJP Warangal Urban president Rao Padma said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to turn Warangal into Dallas, however it remained a promise even after six years.

"Roads are in a pathetic state and the administration is in a slumber. Even a moderate rain could turn the city into a cesspool. The delayed pipeline work in Warangal Chowrastha has become a misery for the denizens for the last six months," Padma said. She said that the people were falling sick travelling on city roads that are full of potholes.

Padma accused the State Government of siphoning off the Smart City Mission funds released by the Centre. The TRS leaders are more interested in commissions rather than doing good for the people, she alleged. The BJP will intensify the agitation if the government fails to address the civic issues immediately.

Senior BJP leaders Ratnam Satish Shah, Bakam Harishankar, Corporator Chintakula Anil, Ganta Ravi Kumar, Chintakula Sunil, Kusuma Satish, Suman Khatri, Potti Srinivas Gupta, Devender Reddy, Siddham Naresh, Kuchana Kranti, Govind Singh, Allam Nagraj, Martin Luther, Bandi Sambayya Yadav, Chintan Raju, Bairi Harish, Bairi Shyam, Kasu Shilpa, Deen Dayal were among others present.