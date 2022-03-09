Warangal Rural top job creator

Hyderabad: It is not industrially developed Rangareddy, Sangareddy or Medchal districts but it is Warangal Rural district which tops in the employment generation under TSiPASS approvals in the Telangana State for the past five years.

Though the rural district stood at 26th place among 33 districts in attracting investments under Telangana's unique industrial policy in the country, the Rural District of Warangal occupied first place by creating 1,90,884 jobs.

The Socio- Economic Survey -2022 released by the State Government, said that Rangareddy (1.6 lakh ) stood second in job creation, followed by Sangareddy (1.07 lakh), Medchal – Malkajgiri (96,000) and Yadadri district has provided 22,730 jobs. Mulugu (468) and Hyderabad (1,138) stood at last two positions in the creation of jobs. "Warangal Rural district accounting for 11.68 per cent of the total employment.

The fast increasing investments in the textile industry, food processing, engineering and mushrooming medium and small industries could be the main reason for the increase in employment generation in Warangal Rural district. Labour intensive industries were coming up more in the rural district, the report said.

Medchal- Malkajgiri (22.2 per cent), Sangareddy (8.25 per cent), and Karimnagar (7.4 per cent) were the top three districts in terms of approvals received for setting up of business units. In the investment category, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Bhadradri- Kothagudem districts received the highest investments in the state.

The report said that there has been a steady rise in the number of approvals given to food processing and agro-industries between 2015-16 and 2021- 22, achieving a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.2 per cent. Pharmaceuticals and chemicals have attracted an increasing share of total investment, going from under 10 per cent of total investment in 2015- 16 to 46 per cent of all investments in 2021-22.

Renewable energy has seen a doubling in its share of investment, from 10.4 per cent to 19 per cent. Between 2016-17 and 2020-21, the IT sector remained the dominant sector producing new employment, contributing upwards of 50 per cent of all new employment generated by firms approved through TS-iPASS.

However, in 2021-22, the bulk of new employment (42.9 per cent) came from the pharmaceutical sector. "This reflects the success of the Government in attracting new investment and employment through development of Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur and the Pharma City in Hyderabad," the report said.