Warangal: Semblance of Srihari-Rajaiah duo patch-up fades away

Warangal: l Even though Rajaiah vowed to abide by the leadership’s dictum initially, he creates chaos among the BRS cadres by stating that he still has a chance to get the nod of the leadership

l Anything can happen before the B-Form is given to the candidates, he saysIt appears that the spat between the Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and MLC Kadiyam Srihari is back to square one.

Two days after the news spread that the duo had agreed to work together in the presence of the BRS working president K T Rama Rao, the sitting MLA made a dubious remark that anything can happen before the B-Form was given to the candidates.

It may be recalled here that the BRS leadership preferred Kadiyam Srihari over Rajaiah to field from Station Ghanpur constituency when it announced candidates for the upcoming elections to the Telangana Assembly.

Even though Rajaiah vowed to abide by the leadership’s dictum initially, he created chaos among the BRS cadres by stating that he still had a chance to get the nod of the leadership. His meeting with the senior Congress leader Damodara Rajanarasimha also raised eyebrows, prompting speculation that he would make a ghar wapsi. It may be mentioned here that Rajaiah was elected twice on Congress ticket before joining the TRS/BRS during the peak of Telangana Movement. Against this backdrop, TRS working president K T Rama Rao held a meeting with both the leaders in Hyderabad on Friday. Then it was reported that KTR had assured Rajaiah of a suitable position in lieu of his MLA ticket. Following which, it was reported that Rajaiah expressed his willingness to support the candidature of Kadiyam Srihari in the next elections.

In a meeting at Lingala Ghanpur, Rajaiah reportedly reiterated that he still has a chance to get the Station Ghanpur ticket. Referring to the photo in which he, Kadiyam Srihari, KTR and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were in; he said that it does not imply that he has a patch up with Kadiyam Srihari.