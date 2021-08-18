Warangal: Signature campaign taken up to protect forest land

Warangal: Amid furore over the encroachment of Inuparathigutta forest land spread in Dharmasagar and Bheemadevarapally mandals in Hanumakonda district, the residents of Devunoor have decided to gird up their loins to protect the land from encroachment and mining. In the Grama Sabha held on Wednesday, the panchayat has passed several resolutions.

The Panchayat in association with NGOs Vana Seva Society (VSS) and Orugallu Wildlife Society (OWLS) has organised a signature campaign to protect the forest land from encroachment.

Deunoor Sarpanch Ch Kavitha explained that as per the new Panchayat Act, 2019, an Environmental Committee would be set up in the village along with the Inuparathigutta forest protection and conservation platform.

"We will fight against the illegal deeds given under survey numbers 501/1,608 /1 by the Tahsildar in the forest area. The committee will approach the Forest and Revenue officials to take necessary measures to cancel the unauthorised power lines and illegal lease deeds." She said that no mining lease, temple structures, power lines should be allowed in the forest area. The authorities need to revoke whatever permissions granted, she added. The Sarpanch said that Inuparathigutta forest area should have an urban park and eco-tourism hub with forest trekking trails, night stays etc.

Retired District Forest Officer K Purushotham said that Inuparathigutta area spread across 4,886 acres is the only forest in Hanumakonda district. "Records show that the area has been a densely forested area since the times of the Nizam regime," he said.

OWLS founder Ch Shyam Sunder said that the Inuparathigutta habitat is a hub of biodiversity. There are many species of deer, 80 species of birds, 25 species of butterflies and rare species of medicinal plants, he added.