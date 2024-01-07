Warangal: ‘Speed up developmental works’

Warangal : “It’s time for the administration to focus on speeding up the developmental works in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet,” Minister for Endowments, Forests and Environment Konda Surekha said. Reviewing the progress of several ongoing developmental works in Hanumakonda on Saturday, she elicited information about the works grounded under various programmes.

Konda Surekha emphasised the importance of constructing Warangal Bus station, Kaloji Kalakshetram, Mada streets at Bhadrakali Temple and Inner Ring Road on a war footing measure. “All these developmental works will improve the aesthetics of the Greater Warangal,” the minister said.

The minister reviewed the status of various works taken up under the Smart Cities Mission, General and Chief Minister Special Funds. She directed the officials to contact her if they face difficulties in the developmental works. Konda Surekha also laid emphasis on developmental works to be grounded in the next five years.

Warangal district collector P Pravinya, GWMC municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha, Kakatiya Urban Developmental Authority CPO E Ajith Reddy, DRDO Sampath Rao, GWMC SEs Krishna Rao, Praveen Chandra, CMHO Dr Rajesh and RDO Vasuchandra were among others present.