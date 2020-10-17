Warangal: Sri Bhadrakali Devi Sharan Navaratri fete to begin today

Warangal: The famous Bhadrakali temple is all set for the conduct of Sri Bhadrakali Devi Sharannavaratra (dasara) Mahotsavams from Saturday. The Dhwajarohanam and Kalasa stapana rituals mark the beginning of the nine-day event. Releasing the Sharannavaratra festivity posters here on Friday, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has allocated Rs 3 crore for the development of the temple. "Warangal is the most happening city in the State and has all the qualities to be developed as spiritual and educational hubs," the Mayor said.



Prakash Rao said that he would strive hard for constructing Mada veedhulu for the Bhadrakali temple. He also assured to allocate Rs 10 crore for its construction. Stating the government was committed to develop the temples, he said they have a plan to turn Govindarajulagutta as a tourist centre.

Bhadrakali temple executive officer R Sunitha said that arrangements for the Sharannavaratri fete were in place. "Devotees will only be allowed to have a glimpse of the Goddess. Devotees have to wear masks besides maintaining physical distancing. The daily rituals to the Goddess will be conducted as usual. Devotees will not be allowed to take part in the Teppotsavam and Rathotsavam," Sunitha said. Temple chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu, Corporators Vaddiraju Ganesh, Veera Bikshapathi, Ladella Balaiah and Boda Dinna were among others present.